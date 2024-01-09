Conservative candidate for Tooting Council, Otto Jacobsson, has taken on a novel approach to his campaign strategy. Instead of actually endorsing his party, he has been handing out letters urging people not to vote at all in the upcoming council by-election, writing: “You can go on temporary strike, withholding your vote.” In a rather defeatist attitude, he explains that although “the by-election can’t change who runs the council,” the voting strike “can easily change Labour’s attitude.” He doesn’t mention the fact he’s running for the Conservatives…