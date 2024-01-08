Sunak Refuses To Deny He Had Discussions Over Scrapping Rwanda Scheme

Sunak has dodged a question at his “PM Connect” event in Lancashire on reports that he had discussions about scrapping the Rwanda scheme in 2022. All Rishi confirmed was that he didn’t conclude he would scrap it: “I didn’t say I was going to scrap it, that’s completely false“. Worded carefully…

The discussions are meant to have taken place during the first leadership election against Truss – Sunak was convinced not to pledge to scrap the scheme because Tory MPs were such a fan of it. Rishi meanwhile remains “confident” there will be a flight to Rwanda this year. He didn’t sound full of confidence in his interview with Kuenssberg yesterday…