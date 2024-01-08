Sir Ed Davey is under fire for his role in the Post Office scandal, where innocent postmasters were wrongly prosecuted. He maintains that Post Office officials misled him rather than fobbing off the victims himself. Guido reminds his readers that some of those officials are senior civil servants…

Since 2012, the government has appointed a Shareholder Non-Executive Director to the Post Office Board, with fortunate senior civil servants from the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) filling the position and receiving an annual salary of £40,000. Susanna Storey, senior civil servant at then BIS, was a Director from 2012-2014, crucial years of the post office scandal. While civil proceedings against the Post Office began in 2016, senior civil servants Richard Callard and then Tom Cooper were on the board. Currently, Lorna Gratton, a senior civil servant at UK Government Investments at BEIS, is an Non-Executive Director. The Post Office are currently recruiting a new NED. Nice work if you can get it…