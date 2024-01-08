Another blunder for Sadiq Khan as campaigning ramps up before the 2nd May mayoral election. After Guido pointed out his campaign website was using a photo of him restricted to press/media purposes it was removed and replaced. The website isn’t the only place they’ve put it…

Khan’s team has used the same restricted photo for their mass-printed campaign leaflets to shove through letterboxes throughout the capital. That clearly violates the photo’s usage rights. Guido has got in touch with London Labour to ask them when they will withdraw the campaign material. He hasn’t yet had a response…