The Guardian’s pop culture columnist Chanté Joseph apologised in November for having “badly misjudged some recent posts” after retweeting a series of questionable posts about the Israel/Hamas war “in the spur of the moment“. Joseph previously appeared on screens as the host of Channel 4’s “How Not To Be Racist” documentary…

It looks like that indiscretion coincides with the end of Joseph’s weekly “Pop Culture” podcast which Guido is told is still “currently taking a break.” The Guardian celebrated the regular podcast’s return on the 14th September, yet took it off the airwaves after only six weeks. Another break coming along with the fallout from Joseph’s “misjudged” tweeting…