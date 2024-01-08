Green energy companies have been turning up the spin on incentives for landowners to embrace wind turbines. According to council documents from last summer, one Welsh local farmer claimed he was offered a night out at a lap dancing club along with a chunk of change to convince him to sign up to the energy endeavours. Electrifying…

One resident said: “I can just imagine them [Bute Energy] trying to turn the head of a lonely farmer by offering him a night out at a strip joint in Cardiff.” Bute Energy have denied the allegations…

Green energy companies have offered vast financial incentives to Welsh farmers to sign up for wind generators and pylons, with some earning £100,000 a year. Though a whirl in a strip club apparently wasn’t enough for the farmer to give up his green land…