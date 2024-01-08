Another year, another Corbyn project. Jezza is poised to set up a new rival party, with multiple sources close to him saying the launch will be ahead of the mayoral elections. The party’s aim will be to split up the left vote, with the view that the Gaza crisis is the ideal recruiting sergeant for the next phase of the peace and justice “project”. The party would be similar to old comrade Galloway’s Respect party…

Guido hears Corbyn’s partner in crime is rumoured to be close ally Laura Pidcock, the ex-Durham MP whose seat was taken by Tory party Chair Richard Holden. Laura uses her social media platforms to echo Corbyn with daily attacks on MPs and pro-Palestinian posts. Back in 2020, the once-tipped to be Corbyn’s successor was ordered to repay £3,835 after breaking expenses rules. Since her fall from Parliament in 2019, Guido hears Pidcock has recently moved to the West End of Newcastle with a view to snagging a seat. Guido still thinks Corbyn should set his sights on Mayor of London instead…