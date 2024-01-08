According to a new report from Make UK and PwC, Britain is more attractive than Europe for manufacturing firms, and is set to pull further ahead of European rivals. The majority of bosses believe the UK has competitive advantage over the ‘powerhouses’ Germany and France, thanks to new post-Brexit trade deals being seen as export opportunities. We’re also dodging a recession which is already gripping the eurozone…

The report adds:

“UK manufacturing is experiencing a significant shift towards a brighter future. There is a newfound sense of optimism that supports the sector, fuelled by its resilience to economic shocks and commitment to innovation in the face of adversity.”

Another big win for the first week of the year for Brexit Britain…