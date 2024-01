Sunak posed for a lovely photo up in Mansfield with Tory MP Ben Bradley yesterday. The Prime Minister has had a custom Mansfield Town football shirt made just for him. Right above “SUNAK” sits a handy ad for “A.Wass Funeral Directors”. They are “professional and caring” and “happy to collect and organise funerals throughout the UK“. Presumably that includes 10 Downing Street…

Reminds Guido of Starmer’s choice gift for Macron last September…