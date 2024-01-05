Talk of debanking is back on the airwaves. NatWest chairman Howard Davies, apart from claiming he doesn’t “think it’s that difficult to buy a house“, provided a flimsy defence of the NatWest board’s assertion of their “full confidence” in Alison Rose on the 25th July before she was eventually fired as CEO for leaking Nigel Farage’s private banking information. The testy exchange on Today this morning saw Amol Rajan ask Davies if the board was right to back Rose wholeheartedly with its statement – Davies replied: “that’s a very long question”. Slippery show from a chairman who decided to stick on in the job despite losing two CEOs in two days..

Davies also defended the “very thorough” report from the NatWest-appointed Travers Smith which claimed Farage’s debanking was a “commercial decision” despite reams of evidence that NatWest was obsessed with Farage’s views being opposed to the bank’s “values“. Sometimes ignoring the evidence doesn’t make it go away…