Labour have unveiled a new attack poster against Sunak, going in hard again on tax. Apart from driving a van around Wellingborough with the ad, which features a beaming Sunak and the words “Rishi’s Raw Deal: Pay £10 more tax and get £2 off“, Labour are committing their first big digital spend to the campaign. That’s all while Starmer still refuses to say if Labour will reverse any of the tax treshold freezes. Talk about having it both ways…

ConHome readers will be amused today to see sound anti-tax messaging coming from the Labour party all over the Tory Bible website. The ads click through to Labour’s “Tory Tax Calculator”, which mops up people’s email addresses. Labour has already spent upwards of £8,000 since the 1st January promoting the calculator on Facebook. In what will be the most digital election yet, this is just the beginning…