London is set to grind to a halt in a week-long journey of stagnation, all thanks to upcoming tube strikes poised to drain £100 million a day from the coffers of London businesses. With almost every tube taking an extended travel break from Sunday to Friday, the toll on businesses is forecast to reach nearly half a billion. The strikes will leave Londoners on the platform of uncertainty and some businesses may be permanently derailed. Guido reminds his readers that the salary of these burning martyrs is £58,000 a year…

Sadiq Khan is the Chairman of Transport for London, and had the power to steer the travel turmoil in a different direction. The Strikes (Minimum Service Level) Act 2023 could have been his ticket to ensuring that at least 40% of the tubes ran next week. Yet, it seems the Mayor Khan’t bring himself to be on the side of Londoners. Keith Prince AM blasted Khan, saying:

“London is going down the tube under Sadiq Khan…This is the 140th TfL strike under his watch which is four times the number under Boris Johnson and 17 times the number under Ken Livingstone…When you can’t get to work next week because of the 140th TfL strike under Sadiq Khan, you know who to blame.”

With the Mayoral elections coming up this year, Sadiq’s bought a one way ticket to angering his voters…