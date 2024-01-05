It’s no secret that the SNP has been wading in troubled waters for quite some time, and the cash conundrum for Humza Yousaf persists into the new year. Donations to the party have been drying up thanks to scandals and police probes into the party’s piggy bank. Now it’s been revelaed that Humza has been going cap in hand to the business big wigs…

An email exchange released under the FOI shows Humza begged controversial Scottish businessman bus tycoon, Sir Brian Souter, for help in organising a dinner on July 27th to appeal to Scottish businessmen for support. Someone ought to tell Humza that the high tax Scottish Budget may be more of an influence on business leaders’ support than a gala dinner. The wining and dining must have fallen flat as donations barely scraped the £10,000 mark since Humza Useless took the reins…