WATCH: Starmer’s £28 Billion a Year Black Hole Climbdown

As expected, Starmer’s speech was high on rhetoric and low on policy. He paraded Labour as the party of “project hope” and promised to take on the Tories “miserabilist” agenda. Though if co-conspirators were hoping to get a clearer understanding of how Labour will fund their £28 billion a year black hole, they’ll be disappointed yet again…

Starmer said Labour was still determined to achieve their mission of green power by 2030, denying the attack that the £28 billion a year was unfunded. He claimed that Labour have been “very clear” on when and how the target will be reached, though when it came to giving actual details, as usual, Sir Stammer was sparing. However, in what looks like a major policy pledge climbdown, he admitted that they might not even reach the £28 billion target at all. He said:

“If the money is for borrowing, which it will be…it must be in line with our fiscal rules…if it isn’t, we will borrow less…it’s very clear.”

Readers will be forgiven if this doesn’t seem clear at all. First Reeves claimed £28 billion a year would be borrowed from the first day in office, then that the figure would only be ramped up in the second half of the term. Now, it seems that the black hole target is more like some number, at some point, maybe…

UPDATE:

Jeremy Hunt says this will likely lead to more tax rises under a Labour government. In statement released by CCHQ he said: