The economy is off to a good start to the new year, set to dodge a recession which is already gripping eurozone countries. The UK’s service sector posted its best performance in six months in December, as according to S&P’s global UK services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the UK’s reading was 53.4 in December – anything above 50 shows sector growth. The Euro index on the other hand is well below 50, at 47.6…

Economist Julian Jessop nailed it, writing: “Latest PMIs add to evidence that ‘#BrexitBritain’ is still dodging the #recession now engulfing the eurozone…”. Business activity expectations for the year ahead are now the most upbeat since last May while Bloomberg Economics and Deutsche Bank figures have UK inflation dropping below 2% in April. Despite all the gloomy predictions from Remoaners, leaving the the bloc seems to have helped swerve a serious credit crunch. Looks like there’ll be cold, dark nights in Brrr-lin this winter…