Alex Stafford, Tory MP for Rother Valley, has written to Starmer about the ongoing silent purge of disgraced Rotherham councillors. Gudio hears Labour HQ has recently been “sunsetting” tainted councillors in the continuing fallout from Rotherham’s child sexual abuse scandal, all while shadow cabinet members like John Healey are spotted on the campaign trail with them. Starmer was also photographed with councillor Emma Hoddinott, who readers may remember from the front page of The Times when the scandal emerged. Smarter politicians wouldn’t touch the Rotherham councillors with a bargepole…

Stafford is demanding to know why the Shadow Cabinet canvassing is allowed to occur, why some disgraced councillors are allowed to keep paid positions, and why some are being let go despite the NEC telling voters in 2016 it has “fully investigated the role of all councillors” in the scandal. He tells Guido: “Obviously Starmer’s famous ‘forensic’ abilities weren’t working when he was photographed with Hoddinott. Starmer’s silence continues to tarnish Rotherham, he needs to do the right thing and get rid of the lot“. Strong words…

Read Alex Stafford’s full letter to Keir below: