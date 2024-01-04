Starmer Refuses To Say if Labour Would Unfreeze Tax Thresholds

With Labour going in hard for the Tories on high-tax grounds Keir is rightly facing questions on what exactly he would do in government. He is refusing to answer whether Labour will unfreeze the same tax thresholds that they constantly attack. Instead Starmer says “the first lever we want to pull is growth”, as if high taxes aren’t choking the economy…

Starmer has also refused to say if he’ll reverse a cut to inheritance tax, instead saying he’s going to “wait and see what the Tories do“. That’s because Labour knows a death tax cut is a vote winner…
