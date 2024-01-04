It’s the 4th of January and the first Guido victory of the new year. Guido pointed out yesterday that Sadiq Khan’s newly redesigned campaign website breaks trademark rules with a “Sadiq for London“-branded bus, and that the prominent photo of Sadiq actually belongs to the GLA and can only be used for press/media. As it turns out, the website doesn’t pass accessibility requirements either…

It didn’t take long for Khan to remove both the photo of himself and the moving “Sadiq for London” bus, leaving the website looking more than a little bare. “Poof” goes all that cash paid to web designers…