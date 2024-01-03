Sadiq Khan has unveiled a new redesign of his campaign website. Apart from seeing the site claim one of Khan’s achievements is being “Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime“, Guido noticed a few rule violations when it comes to the imagery. For a start, the prominently displayed photo of Khan is owned by the GLA. The image is restricted to press/media usage only, so its inclusion on the campaigning website is in breach of the GLA’s use of resources policy. Could Khan’s team not find one flattering photo of their own?

Khan has also included a moving campaign bus at the bottom of the website featuring a TfL roundel. Transport for London is categorical that the roundel is trademarked and political actors can’t use it: “We will not grant a licence to third parties if our intellectual property is being used to draw an association with… Political parties and pressure groups“. Seeing as the website is a London Labour Party one, that appears to be a violation of the copyright rules. Guido has approached Khan’s team for comment…