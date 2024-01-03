Nicola Sturgeon has appeared on Louise Casey’s Radio 4 “Fixing Britain” series to congratulate herself for being “emotionally invested” in improving children’s care after completely failing to do so in government. In February 2020 the SNP launched “The Promise” which set out policy recommendations. The SNP then proceeded, as usual, to make zero progress…

The SNP’s “ten-year transformational change programme” to fix children’s care has been roundly disparaged as a failure as promised funds fail to materialise. Only half of Scotland’s councils have so far bothered to set out indicators tracking the progress of the policy and one out of 32 is on track. Last summer the policy’s oversight board admitted it was a failure:

“Sadly, due to the worsening circumstances for so many and the current pace of change, the Promise Oversight Board does not believe that delivering the original aims… is realistic within that timeframe“.

Sturgeon’s come on the radio to say she was called the “chief corporate parent” and “personally involved” in helping the kids. Then she blames the media for making politics about the “easy choice“. Guido wonders who led the Scottish government for two and a half of the last three years…