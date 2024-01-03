Nadhim Zahawi ‘Gratified’ To Have Cameo in ITV Post Office Drama

Viewers of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the new ITV drama about the Horizon scandal, have spotted that Nadhim Zahawi is playing himself as he questions Post Office CEO Paula Vennels. Zahawi’s performance comes in the third episode as the Commons business committee questions the Post Office on the Horizon system. Some frank and robust acting on display…

Nadhim tells Guido:

“I was gratified to have been given the opportunity the appear in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, just as I am glad to have grilled the former post office CEO in 2015. The team at ITV have done vital work in increasing the public consciousness of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in recent British history- and I would encourage everyone to watch it“.

This comes as Ed Davey “regrets not doing more” when serving as minister for postal affairs during the scandal. Zahawi acted for free and told executives to give any cash they would have slid his way to charity. Actors will be terrified of losing out on roles as politicians to the politicians themselves…