The FT has dug into the numbers this morning and found that, despite Labour squawking about government use of consultants and promising “tough new rules” to restrict it, the party has massively increased its own work with companies. Labour got £287,000 in donations of staff time from consultancies in the year to September 2023, which is up four times from only £72,000 in 12 months before. Corbyn used no consultants at all from 2016-2020, presumably because he already had all the answers and won on all the arguments…

The biggest contribution of hours came from EY UK which provided £138,000-worth. Readers might remember Rachel Reeves using her party conference speech in October to say Labour “will slash government consultancy spending, which has almost quadrupled in just six years”. It looks like Keir’s one-upped her…