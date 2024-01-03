Now that 2023 is over fresh eyes can review fox-beater Jolyon Maugham’s legal crusades from last year. As it turns out, his Good Law Project didn’t win a single case. Out of 12 crowdfunded cases opened in 2023 none have been resolved successfully for the posturing lawyers. Jolyon’s last actual win was over a planning dispute in Shrewsbury in May 2022…

Jolyon collected £623,895 from his hapless fans last year for his pains. While he complains about a supposed conspiracy to pay social media influencers to attack his work, the GLP’s latest project to privately prosecute over misuse of funds during the pandemic has been abandoned. If anyone can spin an uninterrupted string of defeats as a victory, it’s Jolyon…