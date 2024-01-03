Andrew Bridgen left the Reclaim party in late December after he released a statement citing a “difference in the direction of the Party”. That came as a bit of a surprise – now the fumes have cleared, Guido can reveal the circumstances surrounding Bridgen’s decision. The split was more of a gear shift than might have been expected…

Guido hears Bridgen borrowed the Reclaim Party’s company car before Christmas for a spot of constituency work. Laurence Fox then called him up asking for the car back to carry a Christmas tree. Bridgen said no. Fox said he would report the car to the police as missing or stolen if Bridgen did not return it. Bridgen gave him a more resolute “no” and released his statement of resignation. Carmageddon…

Bridgen tells Guido he is “grateful for all the help Reclaim gave me over the nine months“. Partnership parked…