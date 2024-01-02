SNP MP Mhairi Black is making a few swings at her SNP colleagues as she heads out of the playground. She told Matt Chorley today that being in Westminster had left her SNP colleagues “not normal anymore” and that they “absolutely love being in London“. A cardinal sin among ScotNats…

Black is standing down at the next election because she’s “tired“, but has found the time to accuse SNP MPs of appearing “slightly more comfortable than I think you should be“. She added that Nicola Sturgeon’s cult of personality “always made me quite uncomfortable” and that, when it came to the SNP, she always had “issues with how it’s run or how decisions have been arrived at“. Guido doesn’t remember Black making any of her misgivings public at the time…