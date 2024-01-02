Guido was browsing Amazon.co.uk for top January deals this afternoon and noticed James O’Brien’s “Mystery Hour” board game had been bought over 1,000 times by hapless Christmas shoppers looking to part with their hard-earned cash. The self-satisfied LBC host’s hundred or so fans can bring his inane insights into their homes for £19.95 with the “the informative, witty, conversational, argumentative board game based on James O’Brien’s Mystery Hour” which features questions like “Why don’t Cadbury Flakes melt in the microwave?”. ‘James O’Brien’s Misery Hour’ might be a better name…

Reviewers who tried to play the game, which is made up of about 250 trivia cards, say they “doubt it will make it to the table regularly. There just isn’t that much to it and it just doesn’t have that wow factor“. On Amazon, a dissatisfied shopper has branded it “probably the most boring & badly designed board game I’ve ever played“, while another says “this isn’t a board game, it’s a bored game. Because that’s what you’ll be after five minutes of playing it“. In that case it sounds like an accurate recreation of O’Brien’s show…