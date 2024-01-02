Corbyn-supporting activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has called the Auschwitz Museum an “embarrassment to humanity” because it released a statement condemning Hamas’ 7th October attack. New lows…

I unfollowed you after your disgraceful endorsement of Israel’s extermination, ethnic cleansing & genocide of Palestinians. The museum should be ashamed of itself.



Never again means never again for anyone. You’re an embarrassment to humanity.



My commitment to ending injustice… — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 1, 2024

The academic mentored Sky staff on “allyship and psychological safety” in 2021 and is a frequent guest on daytime talk shows – Vogue called her one of “8 Educational Black Voices To Listen And Learn From Now“. Her outrage at the Auschwitz Museum comes after the International Auschwitz Council released a statement on 18th November supporting Israel’s “right to self-defense in accordance with international law and the principles of humanitarianism“, which Mos-Shogbamimu declared a “disgraceful endorsement of Israel’s extermination, ethnic cleansing and genocide“. You can even hire her as a motivational speaker…