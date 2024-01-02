With the newsflow at a typical early January recess pace, James Cleverly and Mishal Husain had time this morning to argue about November’s “sh*thole” controversy. Cleverly jumped on the claim he used the word “sh*thole” in Parliament and said “you need to do better research“. Clevery’s line is that he called Stockton MP Alex Cunningham “sh*t“, which is “very very different” to calling Stockton a sh*thole. Cleverly argued other people “couldn’t have” heard anything else as “that’s not how science works“. The BBC, as usual, focussed on the timeliest of issues…