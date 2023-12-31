Net Zero rollback? Didn’t pass muster. Conference announcements? No mustard cut here. Here’s hoping a mega Team Sunak reshuffle will do the job. Cue Braverman getting sacked while Guido was eating his weetabix and Sky News presenters going slightly insane watching David Cameron walk up to the black door. Neither Lindsay Hoyle nor the Tory right were fans of developments in the cabinet, and the public wasn’t really bothered. At least Suella had a bit of fun in her letter to Sunak. Gudio supposes he should have mentioned the month kicked off with that “saviour of humanity” AI summit, though he’s not sure anyone else remembers it…

Everyone’s favourite leftist Carol/Caroles continued to circle the dung heap of politics in November. After the Vorderman one got fired by the BBC for tweeting too venomously about the Tories (too venomously even for their standards), Guido spotted her sat in Parliament cosying up with Bridget Phillipson. Guido’s prediction: seat by 2030. The Cadwalladr one lost her very final appeal against Aaron Banks as the Supreme Court slapped down her case. Banks thanked Carole’s remainiac supporters for the “shed load of money” and Guido thanks them for financing the entertainment…

We had a swanky State Opening of Parliament and King Charles delivered Rishi’s soggy election platform while the SNP and the pro-Palestine Labour faction plotted to force a vote on a ceasefire. They got their wish and ten Labour frontbenchers were subsequently out after voting against the party line. Protests erupted against Labour MPs who didn’t vote the way of Hamas. At least the BBC was still accurately and unbiasedly reporting events in Gaza…

A fractured post-reshuffle party wasn’t the only problem Sunak had to face down – the Supreme Court got its word in as well to rule against the ill-fated Rwanda plan. At least Farage was dancing topless in the I’m A Celebrity jungle when it all happened. Tories kept waiting as Hunt briefed increasingly sound tax proposals to the papers – all before delivering a bit of a wet fish Autumn Statement. You guessed it: no poll change, Tories still recalcitrant…

Honourable Mentions:

Ben Everitt’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos Row Goes Nuclear

LibDem and Green Councillors Toast Use of Crematorium for Trans Film

Coutts Named “Best Bank for Diversity & Inclusion”

Headline of the Month: Guardian Writer Who Hosted “How Not To Be Racist” Apologises for Retweeting Pro-Hamas Account