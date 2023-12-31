As December hit Westminster everyone knew that as long as they could booze their way to Christmas without a major disaster everything would be alright. Naturally it didn’t work out that way for Rishi, who was hit with Robert Jenrick’s resignation in the first week. For all the pool clips and Star Chamber wrangling over the second reading of the “emergency” Rwanda Bill the promised rebellion never came. Guido was happy to provide a run-down of the “Five Families” of Tory would-be rebels. Let’s hope 2024 proves it was worth doing…

In last December’s review Guido wrote “Eddie Izzard’s losing streak was extended” and sees no reason to change that apart from replacing a hyperlink. This time he/she/they was trying to get the Labour selection for Brighton, and pledged to campaign “via Zoom” while playing Hamlet in New York. Suzy’s capacity to fail isn’t the only thing that December proved to be evergreen – civil servants’ political activism reared its head yet again. Guido reported that two of them were on the board of the “Young European Movement” and was highly amused to hear about one getting suspended and escorted out of the DfE building in response to the story. Happy to report on that as well…

Nigel Farage exited the jungle with higher ratings and hints of a return to the front line. One final victory for him was the government’s intervention on debanking. If anyone’s won big this year, it’s Nigel…

Loose ends are never really tied up in SW1 and December was no exception. As the Met closed its investigation into Bernard Jenkin the Commons’ Standards Commissioner opened his. Miriam Cates also fell under the spotlight. The farcically expensive and drawn out Covid Inquiry exposed its deficiencies as Boris was questioned. SpAds were told in what was meant to be a boost to morale: “We’ve got this. Look at Labour – they don’t have any long term plan on AI but we do”. Peter Bone was recalled, teeing up a new by-election for Sunak in the New Year. Andrew Bridgen announced he was leaving Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party to stand as an independent. Movers, shakers, up, down, Westminster trudges into 2024…

