As we moved into September rumours were running apace about the suspected Chinese spy in Parliament, with speaker Lindsay Hoyle trying to keep a grip on the situation and keep information from spilling out. Suspected Chinese spy Chris Cash was named by The Times – he denied the allegations. We have yet to see the result of any investigations…

Labour kept as quiet as they could, executing an uneventful mini-reshuffle, to let the Tories get on with failing to turn the dial. Sunak did just that with the beginning of his “great reset”: the rollback of Net Zero pledges. The first time the think tanks had a nice word to say about Sunak for a while, it’s a shame the public didn’t much care…

Internal tensions in Number 10 boiled over after Guido reported Chief of Staff Liam Booth-Smith had shored up his position with some new hires and told political operatives at the weekly “SpAd school” that they should quit if they didn’t think the Tories could win. And lo, off traipsed Rishi’s Director of Communications Amber De Botton the next morning…

The explosive allegations about Russell Brand led to leftists retracting support for their former pal and some high-grade clashes on the airwaves over whether he was a pervy criminal or some kind of free speech hero. GB News took the opportunity after it had all blown over to cull some of its presenters, with Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton kicked out over an interview in which the Reclaim leader claimed that he “wouldn’t shag” JOE correspondent Ava Evans. Calvin Robinson then got suspended for defending Fox. Not that the move would stop the BBC blatantly slagging off its rival.

The sorry and farcical affair that was Birmingham Council’s slow descent into bankruptcy, smattered with stories of swanky New York holidays, ended with Gove taking over the council and sending in commissioners to run the thing. Developments in the capital, meanwhile, were more fruitful. Guido relaunched its highly influential campaign #Tories4Corbyn after it was revealed that Jezza’s entry into the running for London mayor would blow Khan out of the water and propel Susan Hall into power. A highly co-ordinated operation followed, during which Guido performed in-depth analysis of Corbyn’s support on the streets. The results? Definitive. Now all we need is for Corbyn to actually stand. Guido’s working on that…

Matt Hancock was slung into a room to answer some serious questions about his handling of the pandemic. No, it wasn’t the Covid Inquiry, that’s not yet. It was Channel 4‘s “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins“, for which Hancock got paid £45,000 to take various kinds of beating. John Bercow was announced to be taking part in the US version of game show The Traitors, which features vainglorious has-beens jostling for attention. If the shoe fits…

