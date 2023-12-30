Who doesn’t love party conferences? Northerners might be one answer, and it was probably more true this year than most. It was the Tories’ turn first (which felt very strange) and their Manchester soirée was pushed off the rails by godawful communications management of the already-made decision to axe HS2’s northern leg. But hey, at least Sunak banned smoking. Guido’s sure that will have helped with the by-elections…

Hunt also went ahead and promised to cut the civil service workforce, which made Guido wonder if the government’s roving crosshairs are what’s keeping that hilarious proportion of them cowering in fear at home instead of coming into the office. At least Guido managed to see them when they did come in, sneaking into the MoD’s “away day” at the Park Plaza Hotel and joining in for some of the quizzes and games while doing his best impression of an entitled public sector employee. Summoning those levels of sloth was exhausting…

Just as Ofcom was gearing up to police the free-fire idea zone of the internet, Guido revealed their “Director of Online Safety” was vociferously anti-Israel and posting about her views on her Instagram. Four hours later, she was suspended. Those other titans of impartiality, the BBC, were meanwhile refusing to call Hamas terrorists which was roundly disparaged by the political class as “disgraceful“. At least the BBC holds to its political neutrality back home. Actually, never mind. The corporation finally admitted at the end of the month to a biased attack on GB News as all the guests on a Newsnight show slagged off the channel. That’s all thanks to Guido’s co-conspirators complaining about the coverage. I can move move move any mountain…

Starmer had a high-blood pressure month as he attempted to toe the line between his party’s two sides on Israel/Palestine following Hamas terrorists’ brutal and barabaric attack on Israel on the 7th. He failed a few times – caught switching his lines depending on the day and making a one or two extra enemies. Protests and heckles at Labour conference between Israel and Palestine supporters set the tone for the rest of the month. That said, it wasn’t foreign affairs which got Starmer glitterbombed at the start of his keynote speech…

The dramatic displays weren’t limited to the public – Guido reported that Arabist and pro-Palestine grandee Crispin Blunt physically attacked Andrew Bridgen in Portcullis House after Bridgen wrote a disparaging article in the Express. Thankfully after a brief incursion there was a humanitarian pause…

Honourable Mentions:

Cummings Names SW1 “Non-Player Characters”

Labour “Taking Action” After Candidate Hangs Banner From Gravestones

Scottish Voters Say Humza’s Useless

Headline of the Month: Lloyds Bank Offers 30,000 Staff Paid BUPA Counselling if Triggered By Conservative Party Conference Trans Rhetoric “Fuelling Hate”