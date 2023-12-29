July was quite the month for comeuppances. Just about recovering from Guido’s shock revelation of Bernard Jenkin’s lockdown boozing, the Met Police launched their investigation and the farce of the Kangaroo Court was made plain as day as Jacob Rees-Mogg fed its “special report” through the proverbial cross-cut shredder in the Commons. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Office’s probe into Sue Gray found she (obviously) broke the civil service code with her secret Starmer negotiations. Puts into perspective Gray’s faux-outrage when Guido reported she was a Labour person…

Huw Edwards was named as the presenter facing allegations of paying for explicit pictures, thus ruining all future archive footage of the Queen’s passing. Hey, at least he got a bumper pay rise at the end of it…

One of the best bits of tittle-tattle of the month was without a doubt Angela Rayner’s “Candygate” saga, which saw the sweet-toothed deputy Labour leader pour a jar of pear drops into her bag at a swanky corporate event, then leave. When it Raynes it pours…

Nigel Farage kept firing on all cylinders as he clashed with the BBC, extracting an apology out of them for their biased coverage of the Coutts scandal. Meanwhile, the Coutts files were released which revealed the full extent of Nigel’s “not in line with our views” politics. There was still no sign of Tom Newton Dunn over at TalkTV, which, to be fair, was great news for The First Edition’s viewer numbers. GB kept smashing the competition with its viewership as Brits tuned in to Farage and Rees-Mogg by the hundreds of thousands. Newton Dunn’s few dozen viewers were seething…

Just Stop Oil continued to provide regular mild entertainment as various Millies, Tillies, and Frillies invaded shops to launch their protests – which everyone instantly ignored. Insulate Britain kept sticking themselves to the road and getting stuck in prison for their efforts while selfless hero counter-protestors Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off began their stunts in style. Meanwhile road blockers of a different kind led the Tories to hold on to Uxbridge in a by-election all about ULEZ…

There was movement in the halls of power as Ben Wallace announced he was resigning as defence secretary and standing down at the next election, while distinguished Guido alumnus Ross Kempsell entered an altogether more dark and gritty working environment – the House of Lords. It was good to see a literal fresh face in the Parliamentary old people’s home, though youth is a disease from which we all recover…

Honourable Mentions:

Rishi’s Pal Booted from Flight After Kids’ Nanny Not Allowed to Fly Business Class

Derangement Syndrome Sufferers Should Phone a Friend

Caption Contest: (“Who’s Got the Bag?” Edition)

Headline of the Month: Peston Has Extensive Experience Judging Whether Stories Are “Truly” in Public Interest