August is usually that quietest of months as MPs slip away into recess and politico types pretend to be normal at picnics and parties. That doesn’t stop the determined, though, as parliamentary opposition was co-ordinated against the ongoing and venomous campaign by left-wing activists to hoodwink brands into refusing to advertise on right-of-centre platforms. That was a move by Conservative MPs that warmed both Guido’s heart and his wallet…

Tom Newton Dunn was finally confirmed to be out of the doors of the Baby Shard after a long (and fruitful for the channel) two months without him. News UK‘s pretence that he was on leave got pretty thin as the weeks dragged on. Ofcom kept up its constant campaign against GB News by launching yet more investigations into the nascent news channel – not that they cared; they were busy on a hiring spree for their American election coverage. Ofcom investigations were water off a duck’s back by this point…

Another by-election got shoved in the pipeline as Rutherglen and West Hamilton MP Margaret Ferrier was recalled for her lockdown travel antics while down south Sadiq Khan finally admitted anti-travel antics of his own cost Labour the Uxbridge by-election. With such frequent expressions of the health of parliamentary democracy it was great to see that its supposed guardian (in fact constant whinger) the Electoral Commission was doing such a great job at keeping it safe. The quango revealed it had been hit by a cyber attack which hacked every voter’s data including their names and addresses. Not the first time hacks have brought down a quango…

Nadine Dorries proved the maxim that to hold a pen is to be at war when she wrote to Rishi on her resignation. She asked what we were all thinking: “What exactly has been done or have you achieved?” She had a few answers of her own…

SNP politicians north of the border continued their psychodrama meltdown as Nicola Sturgeon insisted that her sudden resignation wasn’t anything to do with the police probe that led to her arrest. At least her successor proved himself to be compos mentis when he had a breakdown over a question about football. Guido would make a joke about the Scots, but they can’t afford it…

