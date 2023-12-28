May was a month that saw the money-grabbing ULEZ expansion plans take centre stage as Guido embarked on an extensive investigation into the irony of the scheme. Sadiq Khan’s feeble defence for the move was that clean air would save lives, though Theresa Villiers informed Guido that there was little evidence ULEZ would bring health benefits. Pollution on the London Underground is around 15 times higher than at street level, surpassing the UK safe limit for toxic particles by 8 times. Guido didn’t let this slide and challenged the London Mayor. Sadiq spun the London Underground toxic dust as safe. Despite scientists saying these illegal levels risked cardiovascular damage.. even in children.

Considering the inevitable push of more people to use the tube due to ULEZ expansion, Guido’s Adam Cherry took an underground trip to investigate what it meant for Londoners’ health. Armed with an industry-standard Temtop Air Quality Monitor, he discovered that high levels of PM 2.5, known to cause asthma, lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological problems, were at 50 μg/m3 on the tube, compared to the streets’ 2.4. Not good for the lungs of Londoners…

It was a good month for GB News, as after being named the nation’s darling news brand, ratings soared for the people’s channel, leaving viewing numbers for Sky News and the BBC in its wake. At the end of the month, Dan Wootton owned prime time with 93,800 views, while Nigel Farage gathered a respectable 83,100. Meanwhile, Talk TV hit rock bottom with zero viewers in various slots, and Jacob Rees-Mogg effortlessly outclassed Piers Morgan by a whopping 10,000 viewers. TalkTV weren’t the only ones to have a slump in numbers, as Bud Light’s sales dropped 24.3% year-over-year in the week ending 20th May. Around the time the beer giant allied with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney…go woke, go broke…

Meanwhile our technocratic overlords intensified efforts to make you consume insects. Despite the public uproar for bug-based diets, the government invested £3.3 million in plant protein farmers Entocycle. Creepy crawly cuisine was clearly an issue that united political elites; the Labour government in Wales had also splashed out half a million on insect meals…for school children. May ended in a car crash…literally, as a car drove into the gates of Downing Street by a disgruntled Labour voter and trade union supporter who had also been charged with making indecent images of children. He previously urged his followers to “Vote #Labour”…

Honourable Mentions:

Headline of the Month: Carole Cadwalladr Ordered to Pay Over a Million* of Banks’ Legal Costs