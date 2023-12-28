June was a month filled with scandal. It kicked off with Boris Johnson stepping down as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip with immediate effect. Delivering a scathing letter that criticised the “kangaroo court“, Boris fired a warning shot to Rishi Sunak, calling for a “properly conservative government.” Johnson’s decision came in the wake of the Privileges Committee’s recommendation for a 10-day suspension, a move that seemed like he was jumping before being pushed. Though in mid-June, Boris was still more popular than Rishi among Tory voters…

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon was arrested as a suspect in connection with the investigation into the finances and funding of the SNP. Guido revealed Tom Newton Dunn was suspended for two weeks after some 14 complaints of “Inappropriate behaviour”. TalkTV maintained the pretence that he was on “leave”. His long, long holiday extending for two months… after which he left the baby shard for good…

The main event of June was Guido’s scoop of the lockdown birthday bash in the Commons hosted by Commons Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing and Virginia Crosbie, PPS to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The party was for their dear friend Anne Jenkin’s 65th birthday, on the 8th December 2020. Bernard Jenkin, of Liaison and Privileges Committee fame, attended the celebration. A co-conspirator said there was “loads of drink” and that they specifically remember Bernard Jenkin with drink in hand at a jolly affair. This was a party in breach of the legal regulations, and to top it off there was even birthday cake.

Jenkin voted to expel Boris Johnson from Parliament over his partygate scandal, asserting to the Privilege Committee, “the rules were clear—they were there for everyone, and no one is above the law.” Following our scoop, Boris sent Guido a statement, urging Jenkin to resign over the matter. Guido reminded his readers of some of Jenkin’s most hypocritical statements at the Privileges Committee. The next day, the Met police signalled they would investigate Bernard Jenkins…

It wasn’t Anne Jenkin’s only lockdown breaking party either, as Guido revealed two week prior to birthday bash she hosted a another one – a “birthday party” for Women2Win. Theresa May was there in person to celebrate and take photos…

The month ended on a high for Nigel Farage, who won News Presenter of the Year at the TRIC Awards, to much dismay of the liberal elite, who booed and jeered throughout his acceptance speech. Having beaten the likes of Susanna Reid, Eamonn Holmes and Piers Morgan, Farage dismissed the boos in his usual fashion: “Please keep the abuse coming, because it says a lot more about you than about me.” The perfect demonstration of the gulf between the Twitterati types and everyone else…

Honourable Mentions:

Headline of the Month: Privileges Committee Inquisitor Bernard Jenkin Attended Drinks Party During Lockdown