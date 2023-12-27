March kicked off with SW1 spiralling into a frenzy as details from The Telegraph’s Lockdown Files emerged. The investigation painted a poor picture of Matt Hancock’s pandemic handling and was based on thousands of his WhatsApp messages, leaked by Isabel Oakeshott. The headline finding was that in April 2020, Matt Hancock ignored the advice of Chris Witty to test all people entering care homes, saying it “muddies the waters.” In addition to fudging the definition of tests so that 28,000 extra could be counted before they were even delivered, Matt was focused on securing publicity to boost demand -“I wanted to meet my target!” being just one notable text. Naturally, this meant giving an exclusive to his mate and former boss in exchange for a front-page splash. Oakeshott is still in hot water over the leak…

While Downing Street rallied round to fix that, Hunt delivered his first Spring Budget which was unsurprisingly long and uninspiring. Hunt overhauled pensions, benefits, and childcare in a push for growth, announcing £22 billion of higher spending and tax breaks in the next financial year. Meanwhile, 100,000 civil servants voted to strike on budget day, as well as BBC staff. A strike Guido could get behind…

Up North, Humza Yousaf was elected SNP leader, and Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell resigned as SNP Chief Executive. It wasn’t the only change in party politics. Chief Partygate investigator Sue Gray resigned from the Cabinet Office and joined the Labour Party to be Chief of Staff. Starmer was left squirming in his seat over the appointment, refusing to say when conversations with Gray first arose, and no wonder he was evasive. The Tories saw red over the appointment, with Paymaster General at the time Jeremy Quin slamming Sue Gray’s appointment, claiming it may have breached ACoBA rules. Boris noted how the Privileges Committee relied on Sue Gray on “26 occasions.” Last year, Gray was very upset with Guido for making her out “to be a Labour person, and it’s absolute crap.” Guido, as usual, was right…

Speaking of the unimpeachable Privileges Committee, March was a particularly busy month for them as Boris faced the Kangaroo Court for four hours on whether he misled Parliament over his knowledge of Partygate. Prior to Boris sitting in front of the Committee, the Kangaroo Court sat on evidence favouring Boris. Guido did some digging and found at least three occasions where evidence supported the central contention that Boris was advised by officials that all was compliant. The committee did not publish this evidence previously…

