It was a tumultuous first month for the newly elected Humza Yousaf, as his party faced a series of setbacks. Former SNP Chief Executive – and Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – Peter Murrell was arrested in connection with the fraud investigation into the SNP finances. The probe delved into the alleged disappearance of around £600,000 from the party’s coffers. Additionally, SNP Treasurer Colin Beattie found himself arrested in connection with the investigation. Despite all this, Sturgeon insisted her resignation had absolutely “nothing” to do with it. Humza’s financial headache got even worse with the looming risk of losing £1.15 million in short money for the party’s Westminster Group if a new auditor wasn’t found by May 31st. The situation was, in Humza’s own words, “certainly not helpful.”

The SNP wasn’t the only party to land in hot water, as Labour MP Diane Abbott had the whip withdrawn over comments she made in a letter to the Observer, where she implied that Jewish people couldn’t experience racism. She promptly apologised, attributing the “errors” to an initial draft being sent. However, true to form, Diane’s defence didn’t add up. She did submit two letters to the Observer, each separated by a few hours. Though both submissions were identical…

Another month, another loss for Jolyon Maugham, whose umpteenth defeat came in the Supreme Court, where attempts to overturn previous losses over government use of WhatsApp and private email servers were dismissed. The Good Law Project was also ordered to pay the government’s costs for the application. So used to losses, Jolyon managed to do it all by himself, as he publicly renounced his own reporting on Twitter – a post by the Good Law Project claiming potential conflicts of interest for Environment Agency chair Alan Lovell. It wasn’t all failure for Jo though, as he did entertain Guido with his book in which 6 pages were dedicated to the day Jolyon bludgeoned a fox, portrayed from the perspective of the killer himself. The chapter captured the tense moment with distressed chickens, an anxious fox, and a decisive blow from a baseball bat. Shakespearian…

Headline of the Month: Jolyon Loses Again, Ordered to Pay Government’s Legal Costs