Rishi Sunak kicked off the political year with a keynote speech setting out his five pledges: halve inflation this year – tick, grow the economy – cross, make sure national debt is falling – Tories claims this is a tick, though Guido’s not so sure, reduce NHS waiting lists – cross, and pass new laws to stop small boats. When will flights get off to Rwanda again?

Going into the 2022 Christmas recess, Downing Street was desperate that a fortnight break from Westminster sleaze would allow for a reset of its operation by the new year. Though come January 1st, Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, shared a sexual harassment list of 20 MPs to a WhatsApp group used by fellow 2019 intake MPs. Guido was passed the list, confirming the breakdown of 11 Tories, 8 Labour and a single senior SNP frontbencher. Guido’s only surprise was that her list didn’t contain some more infamous names…

On the theme of appropriate behaviour, Guido revealed the Home Office’s woke briefing where the words “mate” and “homosexual” were cancelled. Staff are also warned to “use the right language” and to “be clearly and openly supportive”. God forbid you “assume the gender of a person’s partner“, or fail to “use neutral language“. The next day, Guido reported that Hunt had devised a crack down on woke waste across Whitehall after Conservative Way Forward’s report revealed “politically motivated campaigns” were costing the taxpayer more than £7 billion a year. Good luck getting the pen pushers to actually do their jobs…that month 100,000 of them decided to strike in February…

Meanwhile another trans rows erupted after a male rapist identifying as a woman ended up in a Scottish female prison, and the government decided to block Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill. It was a busy month for the Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who also often finds herself in trans rows. She was shouted down by the SNP in the Commons whilst defending Women’s rights, and then was briefed against by a Starmer aide, who said it would be nice if she spent more time in her consistency rather than ‘hanging out with JK Rowling”. Labour’s He-who-must-not-be-named “Head of Communications person” was Matthew Doyle, who denied to Guido that it was him who briefed against his own. That was untrue, as Guido revealed a recording of him doing just that. Guido’s exclusive recording was aired on Piers Uncensored, where ratings boomed to 40,000 viewers. Always happy to help…

