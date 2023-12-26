February launched with a ‘mini’ Ri-shuffle, a mere four months after the last one. This time around, the shuffle was triggered by the sacking of party chair Nadhim Zahawi in late January, who failed to declare an HMRC investigation into his tax affairs. While expectations were for a “relatively limited” shuffle, it turned out to be anything but, as Rishi Sunak decided to break up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and the Department for International Trade. It wasn’t the only event in Number 10, as later on in the month Rishi unveiled his grand plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol, dubbed “The Windsor Framework,” touting it as a “decisive breakthrough.” Though it gave way to grumbles from staunch Brexiteers…

Venturing north of the border, the civil war over trans issues continued. Nicola Sturgeon found herself unable to definitively state whether the rapist was a man or a woman, prompting Alex Salmond to blast the self-ID law as “self-indulgent nonsense,” that set independence back years. To many pundits’ shock, Sturgeon then announced she would resign. The trans woes made their way southward, landing on Keir Starmer’s doorstep as protesters gathered outside the Department for Education, passionately shouting, “F*** Keir Starmer.” Classy…

Meanwhile, more bullying allegations against Dominic Raab surfaced, one of which claimed he once bullied civil servants with nothing more than “hard stares.” Apparently, those piercing gazes can be quite intimidating, prompting one civil servant to admit that Raab only bullied them in “hindsight”. Terrifying…

Labour, never one to shy away from pointing fingers, launched an attack on the Tory government for supposedly wasting taxpayer cash. The irony reached new heights when it was revealed that Starmer himself enjoyed a £160,000 chauffeured car service during his tenure at the Crown Prosecution Service. Guido unearthed more questionable spending during Starmer’s time at the CPS, including £600 on Christmas cards and a generous £7,000 on hotels for non-CPS staff. In the spirit of fairness, Guido also dug deep into the Shadow Cabinet expense files. Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls stood out, expensing an eyebrow-raising £2,000 for removal men to shuffle their furniture from house to house, all while splurging an additional £600 on food, £200 over the allowance. Guido reminded his readers of Rachel Reeves having her official credit card suspended by IPSA in 2015 after racking up a whopping £4,033.63 in invalid expense spending It would be remiss to forget Damian McBride’s boozed-up private jet flights, thousand-dollar bar bills, and lavish thousand-pound dinners…

Headline of the Month: Appeal Court Rules Against Carole Cadwalladr