Whoever got lumped with selecting The Times’ “lawyer of the week” this week might be getting a dressing-down. This week’s self-congratulatory interview is with no other than David Sherborne, celebrity lawyer who has spent a good deal of the last decade trying to bankrupt News Corp in the courts. Sherborne, who loves getting photographed with clients like Hugh Grant and Johnny Depp, represented celebrities during the Leveson inquiry and is most recently representing Prince Harry in his anti-press war. Sherborne says his “biggest hurdles” are that he’s “used to being told the world thinks I am going to lose“.