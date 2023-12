In 2021 London mayor Sadiq Khan promised to bring seamless mobile coverage to the entire Tube network by the end of 2024. According to the networks involved in the plans, now that’s been delayed until 2026. Khan is still touting the plans as an ongoing victory, saying in September¬†“I am delighted to see the promise I made of delivering 4G and 5G across the London Underground continuing to progress“. Yet mobile coverage on the underground is still years away. Khan’t make it up…