Jolyon’s put his foot in it again. He has apologised for tweeting, potentially in contempt of court, that Brianna Ghey’s murderers were transphobic, which got him a reprimand from Mrs Justice Yip and a speaking to by the police. Maugham seems to think his apology makes him some kind of salt of the earth paragon – he congratulated himself on Twitter for apologising and patted himself on the back because “no one asked me“. He’s now deleted the tweet after widespread ridicule…

The fox-beater has doubled down, though. He’s ranting about the “enormous level of transphobia in the media” and claiming that Radio 4 is “implicated” in blighting “the lives of a small and vulnerable community” after they spoke about his tweets this morning. Guido is reminded of Jolyon’s permanent campaign against The Times after it published a negative review of his book…