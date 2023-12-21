Paymaster General John Glen has written to the senior civil service’s pay review body to tell them not to expect big pay rises next year:

“In 2023-24, the PRBs recommended historically high pay awards for their respective workforces in light of the extraordinary macroeconomic context. Accepting these recommendations, whilst not increasing borrowing, required tough decisions. It is vital that the PRBs consider the historic nature of the 2023-24 awards and the Government’s affordability position that will be set out further in written evidence“.

What Glen is saying is that pay had to go up in the face of inflation though now the belt is tightening up. Senior civil servants received a minimum 5.5% pay hike this year – that’s higher than the 4.5-5% that regular civil servants got. Poor sods – their lowest pay band starts at £75,000…