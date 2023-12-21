New figures from the Office for National Statistics show that borrowing hit £14.3 billion in November. That’s the fourth-highest November borrowing since records started in 1993…

Borrowing was higher than the OBR’s forecast of £13 billion with public sector net debt 1.8% higher than last year at 97.5% of GDP. Debt interest payments were higher than all November figures on record since 1997 at £7.7 billion. The government’s response is just to say that reducing debt is a “top priority“. Sunak’s claim that debt is falling has now been slapped down by Guido and the statistics watchdog…