Looks like its not only civil servants who can’t resist the pull of partisan activism. A senior official at UK financial regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the secretary of a pro-Labour pressure group. Dave Eaton has worked in various roles at the FCA since October 2018 and as secretary for “Labour in the City” since the summer of 2021. Labour in the City’s aims are to “grow and organise support for Labour in our sector” and “be a resource for the Labour party and Labour front benchers“. It regularly organises events with politicians – most recently with newly elected Alastair Strathern. Typical that Labour’s man is someone from a public sector regulator rather than a profit-making financial firm…

Quite the ear for a pro-Labour activist to have… The cherry on the cake – Eaton was promoted this year to private secretary to FCA chairman Ashley Alder.

The regulator’s impartiality rules are clear that if you engage in political activity you must not “publicise that you work for the FCA or PSR” to avoid “compromising the FCA/PSR’s political impartiality“:

Eaton’s entry on “Labour in the City” website does exactly that, in breach of the rules. Guido wonders whether he has used data from the FCA to “be a resource” for the Labour Party…