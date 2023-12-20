Some good news for Rishi this morning as he heads into the Christmas recess. According to ONS figures, Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.9% in November, beating City analysts’ expectations of a decline to 4.3%. This is down from 10.7% in January when Rishi first promised to halve inflation, and is the lowest rate since the last two years. A combination of CPI and wage growth slowing has reinforced hopes for interest rate cuts in the next year…

Although declining price growth in grocery, leisure and recreational activities were among the main factors that drove down the headline rate of inflation, according to ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner, “The biggest driver for this month’s fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year.” Guido will remind his readers what he said last month. What the energy markets give they could just as easily take away…