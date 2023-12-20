As we step into recess, more SW1 cards have been sent to Guido. It’s a mixed sack…

Boris’ card sees him playing dress-up as Father Christmas with his son, making his signature “thumbs up” sign. A new role to add under his belt…

Grant Shapps dutifully sent his Christmas well wishes with a Ukrainian translation. As well as photographic evidence that he’s busy in his role as Defence Secretary…

Michelle Donelan is clearly over the moon that it’s recess. Don’t worry, she’s not actually made a run for it out to space, as you can see by the watermark it’s “designed using AI software“. Not quite sure what it has to do with Christmas…