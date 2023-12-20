Guido revealed in May that Andrew Bridgen was joining Fox’s Reclaim Party – now he’s tendered his resignation due to a “difference in the direction of the Party“. He will stand as an independent in 2024. Reclaim loses its only MP…

Read Bridgen’s full statement below:

“This morning, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from the Reclaim Party. I would first of all like to thank Laurence and all of the team at Reclaim who have been excellent and supported me wholeheartedly for the last 9 months.

I have come to this decision purely because of a difference in the direction of the Party, I will still wholeheartedly support the policies and values of the Reclaim Party and wish them all of the best in their future endeavours.

However, I need to make a very important decision with a general election pending in the first half of next year. I need to put North West Leicestershire first, above any Party allegiance.

I will continue standing up and fighting for the people of North West Leicestershire and delivering what is best for them. I have consistently campaigned against HS2 since my first election in 2010, I have been at the forefront of exposing scandals such as the modern day slavery cover up in Leicester and the Post Office Horizon scandal which was debated in the House of Commons yesterday.

I have been standing up for those who have been injured by vaccines and exposing the worrying cover up of Trends in Excess Deaths on a national and indeed global scale.“