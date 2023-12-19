Liz Truss has come out against new government guidance for trans kids, saying it “doesn’t go far enough” because non-statutory guidance provides “insufficient protection and clarity“. She warned that activists have been given enough loopholes to work with in the guidance to pursue their own agendas to the detriment of the kids. Truss is touting her private members’ bill as an alternative, which would ban hormone treatment for under-18s and stop schools recognising social transitioning in children. Sex would also be enshrined explicitly as biological sex. The proposed legislation is sponsored by Priti Patel and Miriam Cates among others. It’s set to be debated in late March…